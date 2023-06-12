ODISHA TRIPLE TRAIN ACCIDENT CBI DETAINS 3 RAILWAY EMPLOYEES FOR QUESTIONING

Bhubaneswar The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday detained three employees of Indian Railways including a station master and a technician for questioning in connection with the deadly tripletrain accident in Odisha s Balasore district that resulted in death of at least 288 passengers and injured over 1000 others on June 2According to agency sources CBI has reportedly taken the trio to an undisclosed location where interrogation is currently underway a source said The agency took over the probe last week and have already questioned several people including the loco pilots The 10member team has also seized the mobile phones of some railway employees to examine their call records WhatsApp messages and social media usage on the fateful day All officers who were directly or indirectly in charge at the time of accident are under CBI s scanner The CBI is probing into the circumstances that led to the accident though questions like chances of conspiracy and technical glitch that were raised following the incident are still unanswered CBI officials have visited the accident site along with the forensic and technical teams in connection with the probeThe Bahanagar Bazar Railway Station has been sealed and no train will stop here till further orders Also the relay room panel room and data locker have been sealed CBI has seized hard disks of computers that were in operation at the time of the accident Also Read Odisha triple train accident Railway Board orders double locking system for signaling equipment to ensure safetyRailway sources said initial investigation suggested that the automatic electronic signaling system was manually changed for which the software had to be tampered with The Railways believes there was some interference in the signaling system but it is yet to be determined whether it was intentional or unintentional or due to the ongoing maintenance work