Bhubaneswar: Almost a month after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, the identities of 29 victims have been ascertained through DNA tests and the relatives are likely to receive the bodies today, officials said.

Due to difficulties faced in identifying the victims, bodies of 81 passengers were stored in containers in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. In view of confusion in the identification process, 78 of the samples were sent to AIIMS New Delhi for DNA testing.

The DNA reports of 29 victims are ready and their identifies have been ascertained. It has been found that the deceased are from Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.

The relatives of the deceased are expected to receive the bodies on Friday. Arrangement has been made for their free accommodation and food, sources said.

The triple train accident that took place on June 2 had claimed over 290 lives and left around 1200 people injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased was announced from the central and the state governments. However, as it became impossible to physically identify some of the deceased and a few bodies had more than one claimant, a decision was taken to go for DNA matching. The relatives were asked to provide their DNA samples to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in the train accident rose to 293 after one more injured passenger died while undergoing treatment at Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. The deceased, has been identified as Manish Kumar (24), a resident of Bihar's Jamui.

The condition of another passenger in the hospital's ICU is critical. Among the 40 injured passengers who were admitted to the SCB hospital, 10 were shifted to the ICU and rest to other wards.