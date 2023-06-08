Balasore Odisha The Bahanaga High School building in Balasore where the bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept might be demolished as people are uncomfortable sending their children to the school after the tragic accident that left 288 people dead and over 1000 injuredBalasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Thursday said he had a meeting with the school administration and the local representative who suggested that the school building in which the bodies were kept should be demolished as people had apprehensions about it after it was used as a morgue post the train mishap His statement came after his visit to the school premises where the bodies of the victims of the train accident were kept The collector spent around 45 minutes at the institution BengaluruHowrah Superfast Express ShalimarChennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train crashed into one another at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore on June 2 killing 288 passengers Also read Odisha train tragedy survivor recounts horror story says won t travel in train again I held a meeting with the school managing committee staff and local representatives They suggested that the building with the asbestos roof should be demolished since it is already very old and there are some apprehensions among people since it was used as a morgue I have requested them to pass a resolution on the same which can be forwarded to the government for necessary action Also read Teenager Nepalese boy who survived Balasore train accident in Odisha reunites with parents The notion among people that ‘ghosts are present in the building is baseless There is no factual data about it Its our duty to help the development of students The school was transformed and a laboratory was set up in the school Media houses should restrain from broadcasting such fake news We should focus on scientific temper and method and avoid such superstitions he said