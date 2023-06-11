ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY MASS MUNDAN ALL FAITH PRAYER FOR TRAIN ACCIDENT VICTIMS

Balasore Odisha People from all walks of life congregated at Bahanaga in Odisha s Balasore district on Sunday the 10th day of the train accident to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and Mukti salvation of 288 who lost their lives in the June 2 crashApart from villagers people who retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured from the illfated Coromandel Express and BengaluruHowrah trains performed mundan head tonsuring as per Hindu death ritualsSocial and cultural activists and members of spiritual organisations also participated in the memorial service being held for three days near the premises of Bahanaga High School where bodies were kept before being shifted to Bhubaneswar People from Soro block comprising Bahanaga town organised the service and an allfaith prayer meeting to pay homage to the deceased Biswa Shanti Maha Yajna Astaprahari Nama Sankirtan Akhanda Gayatri Mantra will be performed on the 11th day on Monday and a Satsang and candle light march are scheduled on Tuesday Jaykrushna Sarandi a member of the organising committee said Around 101 Brahmins will be performed Vishwashanti Mahayagna for the people who lost their lives in the horrific train accident Apart from this they will organise a program Yagya by burning a quintal of ghee said Sarat Raj PS member Bahanaga blockThe total no of deaths in the Balasore Train accident was revised to 288 Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Tuesday Out of 288 bodies 193 were sent to Bhubaneswar and 94 bodies were handed over in Balasore The body of one person who died while undergoing treatment for his injuries in Bhadrak Hospital was handed over to a relativeOut of the 193 bodies which were sent to Bhubaneswar 110 have been identified and 83 are still to be identified the Odisha Chief Secretary added Earlier on Monday officials said that there are 101 bodies yet to be identified Talking to ANI Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in OdishaOver 1000 persons were injured after the accident involving the ShalimarChennai Coromandel Express the HowrahChennai Coromandel Express and a goods train near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha s Balasore district on June 2