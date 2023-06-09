ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY DEMOLITION OF BAHANAGA HIGH SCHOOL WHICH TURNED INTO TEMPORARY MORGUE BEGINS

Balasore Seven days after the tragic train accident authorities on Friday began demolition of Bahanaga High School building which was used as a temporary morgue for those who lost their lives in the Odisha train accidentSources said the demolition began in the presence of the school managing committee The school authorities came under pressure from students who expressed their reluctance to attend classes in the school where the bodies of train accident victims were kept earlier The initiative to demolish the school is precipitated after students and their parents expressed their reservations over the fact that the school had become directly associated with the most horrific and tragic aspect of the train crash by turning into a temporary morgue Also read Odisha Minor fire in DurgPuri Express train fire causes flutter no casualties According to them the school building is no longer deemed suitable for carrying on with education for it would create an atmosphere of fear and stress for the young students The school management requested the district administration to order the demolition of the school building On Thursday District Magistrate Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde Visited Bahanaga High School and took stock of the situation The principal of Bahanga school said After the students raised objections to attend classes there we demanded that the school be demolished “Memories of bloodstained dead bodies kept in the school haunt children who appear to be under stress Some of the teachers who were a part of the rescue operation and handled the injured are also not in a position to attend classes in the school We have arranged for counselling sessions a school functionary said