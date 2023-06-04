"Root cause is identified:" Know what led to the deadly train accident

Balasore (Odisha): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that a 'change in electronic interlocking' led to the triple train accident in Odisha on Friday, which has so far claimed the lives of 288 passengers. He also claimed that the people responsible for the mishap had been identified.

The fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways, involving the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express, and a goods train, had occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, on Friday evening. Over 1,100 persons were injured following the mishap.

"We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," the Railways Minister told ANI. Vaishnaw also said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety has started an investigation into the gruesome accident and they were waiting for a report. He, however, said right now the focus was on restoration work.

Vaishnaw along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are at the accident site on Sunday morning and overseeing the restoration work, which is going on in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the mishap spot on Saturday. The PM had said instructions were issued for the probe from every angle and those found guilty will be severely punished.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reached Bhubaneswar and he will be taking stock of the situation of the medical aid given to the victims of this ghastly crash.

