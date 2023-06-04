New Delhi: Even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation, according to railways. This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said. "Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will get compensation," stated railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Jaya Verma Sinha, a Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board, stated that every patient admitted to the hospital has a scout or a guide with him to help his family members to track him. Verma said the helpline number 139 is available in which senior rail officers are answering calls and trying to connect with as many people as possible.

Also read: 2022 CAG report on ‘Derailments in Indian Railways’ flagged multiple shortcomings

"The kin of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," she said. The railways also said that the 139 services will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of ex gratia announced by the railway minister which is Rs 10 lakhs in case of death, Rs 2 lakhs for those who suffered grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries.

Till date, the railways disbursed Rs 3.22 crore as ex gratia in 285 cases -- 11 deaths, 50 grievous injuries and 224 minor injuries--the Indian Railways is paying ex gratia at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar--there are around 200 victims, who are yet to be identified. The South Eastern Railway has put up victims' photographs on its website for identification.