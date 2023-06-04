Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The authorities have uploaded the list of hospitalised passengers, injured in the triple train Odisha accident, and the deceased, on three websites. These are https://srcodisha.nic.in, https://bmc.gov.in, and https://osdma.org. Hundreds of passengers traveling in the two trains were injured in the horrific accident that occurred on Friday in the Balasore district of Odisha.

Three trains - the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express, and a goods train - were involved in the fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways, which took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, on Friday evening. 288 passengers lost their lives in this gruesome train tragedy. Over 1,100 persons were injured.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also uploaded the lists and photographs of deceased passengers on these three websites only to facilitate identification. The office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner has also established a control room, which will direct people either to the hospital or mortuary, as the case may be.

According to officials, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has issued a helpline number 1929. They also set up help desks at different places including the Cuttack Railway Station, Bustand, and the SCB Medical College. Help points have been established at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Baramunda Bus Stand, and Bhubaneshwar Airport, to assist the kin of the deceased or the injured.

Meanwhile, the restoration work is in full swing at the accident site. It is being overseen by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the mishap spot on Saturday afternoon. He has said that the guilty would be punished.

