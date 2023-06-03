New Delhi: The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train is the deadliest in recent times. The Friday accident saw at least 233 people losing their lives while more than 900 being injured.

Here is a look at other such deadliest train crashes from the latest to the oldest:

November 20, 2016: 14 coaches of the Indore - Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan on that day. The train derailment happened approximately 60 km from Kanpur and killed 152 people and injuring 260.

14 coaches of the Indore - Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan on that day. The train derailment happened approximately 60 km from Kanpur and killed 152 people and injuring 260. May 28, 2010: The Jnaneswari Express train derailed near Jhargram on that day. The derailed coaches which fell on the adjacent lane were then hit by an oncoming goods train. The accident claimed the lives of 148 passengers.

The Jnaneswari Express train derailed near Jhargram on that day. The derailed coaches which fell on the adjacent lane were then hit by an oncoming goods train. The accident claimed the lives of 148 passengers. September 9, 2002: The Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj. Infamously came to be known as the Rafiganj train wreck killed more than 140 people. The government blamed it to be an act of terror.

The Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj. Infamously came to be known as the Rafiganj train wreck killed more than 140 people. The government blamed it to be an act of terror. August 2, 1999: The infamous Gaisal train disaster occurred when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division. The death toll stood over 285 people and the injured were more than 300. Many of the victims were either from Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

The infamous Gaisal train disaster occurred when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division. The death toll stood over 285 people and the injured were more than 300. Many of the victims were either from Army, BSF or CRPF personnel. November 26, 1998: The Jammu Tawi - Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab. The accident claimed the lives of 212 persons.

The Jammu Tawi - Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab. The accident claimed the lives of 212 persons. August 20, 1995: The Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad on that day. The official death toll was pegged at 305.

The Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad on that day. The official death toll was pegged at 305. June 6, 1981: India recorded its worst train accident on that day. The accident was reported in Bihar. A train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

India recorded its worst train accident on that day. The accident was reported in Bihar. A train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people. December 23, 1964: The Pamban - Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away into the sea by the Rameswaram cyclone. Official death toll suggests that more than 126 passengers who were on board had died.

Follow the Live Updates | Odisha Balasore Coromandel Express Howrah Express Triple Train crash for more details. You can also download our ETV Bharat App from Google Playstore.