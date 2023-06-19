ODISHA TRAIN CRASH CBI SEALS RENTED HOUSE OF RAILWAY SIGNAL JE

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development in the investigation of the recent triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that claimed the lives of 292 people, the rented house of a railway signal Junior Engineer (JE) was sealed on Monday. According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sealed the house as part of the probe.

Sources said that the signal JE and his family were missing from their rented house since the Bahanaga train accident that took place on June 2. However, the CBI, which is conducting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deadly accident, had reportedly questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

Sources said that the CBI team members returned from Balasore on June 19. However, some team members returned to the site on Monday to seal the rented house of the Junior Engineer. Notably, the deadly accident involving two passengers and a goods train on June 2 has left 292 people dead and over 1100 injured.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening for a three-day visit to Bhubaneswar. Soon after landing here, Vaishnaw proceeded towards Puri, to inspect the Puri railway station and review the arrangements made for the pilgrims in view of the world-famous Car Festival (Rath Yatra) in the evening, railway officials said.

The minister will also visit the Rath Yatra venue on Tuesday and then will move towards Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore to interact with the local people, who faced the triple train accident. He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and will meet with the officials of the hospital and district administration. Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore railway station, they said. (With Agency Inputs)