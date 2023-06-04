Hyderabad: Odisha Police warned persons respnsible for online circulation of false messages with communal overtones intended at hatemongering pointing towards the cause of Odisha train accident.

The twitter handle of Odisha Police sent out a clear message with a warning to persons behind the act though cops are yet to identify anyone. "We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours," the twitter message said.

The message further read, "It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate." The twitter message also said that investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on. Meranwhile, the track restoration works are continuing in full swing at Odisha's Balasore after the completion of the rescue of passengers stuck in the mangled coaches. Over 20 coaches, which have derailed, have been grounded, sources said. Overnight works continued at the accident spot where two express trains and one goods carriage were involved in a crash that left hundreds dead and many more injured.The accident involving the Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains left 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured. The investigation was going into the cause of the massive accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he could find no words to describe the tragedy. Probe has been ordered whether there was human error or a technical snag was responsible for the disaster.