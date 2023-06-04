Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday held a review meeting with senior doctors and officials of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar to take stock of the medical assistance, which was being provided to the injured victims of the triple train crash in Odisha, which occurred on Friday.

The triple train crash, involving the Coromandel Express, which took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, has so far claimed the lives of 288 passengers. Over 1,100 are injured. The Health Minister discussed the procedures regarding the embalming of dead bodies and handing them over to the family members.

Also read: 2022 CAG report on ‘Derailments in Indian railways’ flagged multiple shortcomings

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said, "Several people have been injured in the railway accident that occurred in Balasore district. Many of the injured require critical care. To ensure that the injured get the best possible treatment, a team headed by doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi through a special Indian Air Force flight, has reached Bhubaneswar. The team comprises doctors from Lady Hardinge Hospital and the RML Hospital in New Delhi."

According to Mandaviya, the team is carrying modern equipment and adequate medicines and this will help in providing good treatment to those injured in the railway accident. Mandaviya also visited a hospital in Bhubaneswar and interacted with the injured passengers, who are undergoing treatment. He along with his ministerial colleagues Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and interacted with the injured passengers.

Also read: "Root cause is identified:" Know what led to the deadly train accident