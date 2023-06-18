Cuttack (Odisha) : The death toll in the Balasore three-train accident in Odisha further rose to 291 as one more crash victim breathed his last while undergoing treatment. A 35-year-old man named S Mansoor succumbed while receiving treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and he suffered a severe heart attack, hospital sources said.

Hundreds were dead and many more were injured in the horrific train accident involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train that took place on June 2. Some of the victims suffered serious injuries and are continuing to take treatment.

Massive rescue and restoration operations were launched at the accident site located near the Bahanagar railway station. The crash took place when the high-speed Coromandel Express ran into a goods train standing on the loop line. A technical snag was blamed for the Express train leaving the main line and taking the loop line, which led to the unspeakable tragedy.

The death toll is continuing to rise with hundreds of victims admitted to various hospitals in Odisha immediately after they were taken out of the mangled bogies at the time of the accident. More than a dozen bogies overturned under the impact of the accident, leaving hundreds trapped inside at that time.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Balasore on June 21, as per official sources. He will meet doctors, nurses, and medical staff who have rendered their services to the victims at the time of the horrific accident. At a formal meeting, the Union Minister will be thanking all those medical staff and railway employees who were deeply involved in the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the massive tragedy.