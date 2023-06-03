Balasore (Odisha): Locals have gathered in large numbers at the Baleshwar Hospital to donate blood for needy people, after the horrific railway accident that took place in Balasore in Odisha, wrote Twitter user Sanjeev sharing an image from the hospital site. The official death toll in the triple train crash involving Coromandel Express rose to 230 people while the number of injured increased to about 900, officials said on Saturday. The other trains involved in the accident include the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train.

"These are the local people gathered in Baleshwar Hospital to donate blood for needy people," Twitter Sanjeev. Another Twitter user Abhishek Joshi wrote, "Hats off to each and every person in this picture. These people are standing in the queue to donate Blood for the injured patients of #TrainMishap in Balasore District Hospital during these late night hours. This is my #Odisha. People get united whenever any crisis occurs.…."

Another Twitter user Sreyashi Dey wrote, "Humanity isn’t dead! 500 Units of blood were collected overnight at #Balasore. 900 Units in stock at present. Citizens lined up overnight to donate blood for the treatment of those critically injured. #CoromondalExpressMishap."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Praying for the victims & their families, that’s the least all of us can do. That's too good. I just hope they are careful enough in these tense situation and don't reuse the needles. This is what Odisha looks like when it stands up for humanity Jai Jagannath."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the multiple train crash in Odisha.

There were several other Twitter users, who wrote on the social media site, about people rushing to the hospital to donate blood. Some of the reactions were, "Good .. wish our ministers and railway authorities responsible do that first .. rather than tweeting from their home. The people of Odisha collectively deserve a Bharat Ratna. I appreciate the people who have come forward to donate blood. My salute to them. We as Odia people are always ready to tackle this kind of situation. Proud to be an Odia. Our deepest regards for the people of Bahanaga who came forward in large numbers to donate blood for the rail accident victims."

