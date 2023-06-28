Keonjhar (Odisha) : In a heart-wrenching incident in Odisha's Keonjhar district, a speeding truck rammed into a wedding procession, killing six persons and leaving as many critically injured. The incident took place in NH-20, near Sathighar Sahi of Keonjhar district. The accident occurred late Tuesday night at around 1 am to 1.30 am.

According to the information reaching here, as the wedding procession was heading towards the bride's place, a speeding truck ploughed into the marriage party. Over five persons died on the spot and seven others were injured. The injured have been admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

The daughter of Kartik Patra, a native of Sathighar Sahi (Keonjhar district) was getting married to Hemanta Patra, son of Hadibandhu Patra of Manpur village under Harichandanpur block. The bridegroom and the baraatis were taking out a procession playing the DJ music. The truck hit the procession just a few metres away from the bride's house.

Seven people were admitted to hospital for treatment. Of them, one more died in Keonjhar district headquarters hospital during treatment, taking the death toll to six. After the incident, tension erupted on the spot. Locals condemned the incident and demanded overbridged on NH-20. After the accident, the groom returned home and the marriage was postponed.