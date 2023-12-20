Jeypore (Orissa) : The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has stepped up its investigation to unravel the motive behind the arrested Kashmiri national, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, marrying many women across the country. Bukhari, who was arrested in Jeypore, was alleged to have terror connections, and hence faces intensified scrutiny as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which dispatched a team to Bhubaneshwar to delve deeper into the unfolding case.

The Odisha STF secured Bukhari on a five-day remand today for further probing into the suspected terror links. Sources indicate that the IB team might interrogate Bukhari during their inquiry. Alongside these developments, STF has claimed to have uncovered evidence shedding light on the Bukhari's motive behind marrying multiple women across various regions of the country, pointing towards a potential jihadi conspiracy.

Initial reports suggest that Bukhari masquerading as an Army Doctor or a high-ranking official associated with the PMO and NIA, purportedly wedded at least six to seven women. The investigation has revealed one such marriage in Lucknow. The STF has sought collaboration with the Lucknow Police to gather more insight into this particular alliance.

Bukhari's alleged engagement on multiple websites and applications, where he engaged in romantic relationships while impersonating a doctor with international credentials, adds complexity to the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, the accused is suspected to having affiliations with dubious anti-national elements, raising additional concerns.