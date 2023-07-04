ODISHA SECONDARY EDUCATION BOARD ISSUES CLASS 10 MARKS SHEETS CARRYING SAME PHOTOGRAPH TO 69 STUDENTS

Cuttack: In a major goof-up, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has issued matriculation marks certificates allegedly carrying the same photograph to 69 students of a school in Cuttack district leaving the students high and dry, sources said on Tuesday. The affected students have said that their admission to the next class has been stalled due to the erroneous marks sheets.

It is learnt that the incident gaffe has been reported in Nishintakohili block of Cuttack district. The students said that their matriculation certificates carry photographs of an unknown student. Some of the students alleged that they are facing problems in the Plus II admission process as the authorities are not accepting the certificates with the erroneous photographs.

The affected students said that they had first brought the matter to the notice of school authorities as soon as they received the erroneous admit cards for the summative assessment. The school authorities assured the students of rectifying the errors in the second summative assessment, the students said. “But the same error was found in the admit card for Summative Assesment II.

This time, the school authorities told them to affix their photographs on the admit cards and allowed them to appear at the examination. Now when we went to get the Matriculation certificates, the same photograph has been printed in the certificates of all of us,” the students said. Odisha BSE, vice-president, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty attributed the goof up to “some technical issue”.

“We have not come across any such complaints. But for admission, only data is required. It is not a big thing. If the photograph has changed, we will rectify it. We are conducting the exam for 6 lakh students and it might be due to. We will set it right,” he said.