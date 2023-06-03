Balasore (Odisha): Anubhav Das, a passenger on the Coromandel Express, that was involved in a horrific triple train crash on Friday, has posted an eyewitness account of the tragedy on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Das has described how the accident, which has claimed the lives of 238 passengers, unfolded. Over 900 passengers were injured in the railway mishap.

"As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Three trains were involved in the accident -- Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur-Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side)," he said.

According to Das, subsequently, the derailed coaches were hit by the oncoming Yesvantpur Express on a nearby track. In one of the tweets, he said: "3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged." Das said he will never forget the accident sight and offered condolences to the kin of those who were killed in the accident.

"Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences," Das wrote on Twitter. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. who visited the accident spot on Saturday morning, ordered a high-level inquiry into it.

