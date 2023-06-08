Video capturing moment of crash inside Odisha train surfaces

Hyderabad: A new video has surfaced that captures the exact moment of the June 2 triple train accident that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha. The horrendous accident, which occurred on Friday last, killed at least 288 passengers and injured over 1,100. The fourth deadliest accident in the history of the Indian Railways, involving the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train, that occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station had pained one and all.

The new video is now being widely circulated on several social media websites. As per the video, passengers are relaxing in their berths and a sanitation worker is mopping the floor of a coach of the train in the night. Then there is a sudden jerk and the camera starts shaking and loud screams by the passengers can be heard. Everything becomes dark with shrieks and screams before the video ends in an abrupt manner.

In the gruesome accident, a few coaches of the Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by simultaneously. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already started a probe into the accident at the request of the Railways Ministry. The CBI officials inspected the tracks and the signal room and also spoke to railway officials.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was at the accident spot from the time the accident occurred, till the restoration work was complete and train movement started again on the route. He had ordered an inquiry by the rail safety commissioner into the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the mishap spot and met the injured passengers in hospitals. The Prime Minister had said that those guilty will be punished.

