New Delhi: The Central government has rushed a team of doctors and experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to Bhubaneswar in Odisha to provide medical aid and succor to those injured in the horrific triple train accident that occurred in Odisha on Friday evening. A special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight is carrying the team to Bhubaneswar, senior officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the team also comprises doctors and experts from other central hospitals in New Delhi. The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equipment. The gruesome train tragedy, involving the Coromandel Express, took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The crash, which also involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, has so far claimed the lives of 288 passengers. Over 1,100 people have been injured following the fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reached Bhubaneswar and he will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack Medical College on Sunday to take stock of the medical aid that is being provided to the victims of the train mishap. Earlier, doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were sent to Balasore and Cuttack to assist in the relief operations at the site of the train accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident spot on Saturday. He assured that those guilty would be punished. The PM also met the survivors of the horrendous train tragedy. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a high-level inquiry into the accident.

