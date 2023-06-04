Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims from the state, who lost their lives in the horrific triple train accident, that took place on Friday evening in Balasore district. The announcement was made by the Odisha government's Information and Public Relations Department through a Tweet.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also announced that those from the state, who were grievously injured in the mishap will get assistance of Rs one lakh.

Also read: "Root cause is identified:" Know what led to the deadly train accident

The horrendous accident, which involved the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express, and a goods train, occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, on Friday evening. 288 passengers were killed in the mishap, while over 1,100 persons were injured.

The Odisha Chief Minister has also conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families. Naveen Patnaik also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. The victims of the fourth deadliest train mishap in the history of Indian Railways are undergoing treatment in different government and private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the mishap site on Saturday. The PM had said that the guilty will be punished. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is inspecting the restoration work at the accident place, which is going on in full swing, along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Vaishnaw has said that the root cause of the mishap and the people who were behind it have been identified. He also said that the mishap occurred due to the 'change in electronic interlocking'.

Also read: Odisha: Crash-hit train tracks being restored, all derailed coaches grounded