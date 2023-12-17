ODISHA POLICE TO SEEK SEVEN DAY CUSTODY OF KASHMIRI FRAUDSTER

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha Crime Branch will seek seven-day custody of the arrested Kashmiri fraudster Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, said Special Task Force (STF) SP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi. He was arrested from Jaipur on the charges of impersonation and alleged links with suspicious anti-national elements on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, SP Panigrahi said, "The data of the arrested fraudster's chat with the ISI agents was found on his phone. Many important facts have been extracted from it. Currently, Bukhari is in judicial custody. Odisha Crime Branch will seek seven-day custody of Bukahri with suspected terror links. The STF is in touch with the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab Police and Jammu Police."

Pangrahi further said, "Bukhari's six bank accounts have been found so far and these accounts will be blocked soon. A letter to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been sent. More than 100 forged documents were seized from him. His social media accounts and call records will be investigated. We are waiting for details from the J&K police."