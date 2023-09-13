Angul (Odisha): In a heart-wrenching display of unwavering desperation, relatives of a man struck by lightning in Odisha's Angul district were compelled to embark on a painful and arduous journey, carrying his lifeless body on a two-wheeler for nearly 10 kilometres to the hospital. The lack of an available ambulance left them with no other option, highlighting the dire state of emergency medical services in the region. Heart-rending visuals of two grieving men, navigating the treacherous path with the deceased soul, have sent shockwaves through social media, shedding light on the urgency for improved healthcare infrastructure in rural India.

This tragic incident unfolded in the serene village of Balasingha on a fateful Tuesday evening. The victim, a 60-year-old named Duari Guru was tending to his cattle in the expansive fields when lightning bolt struck him with lethal precision, claiming his life instantly.

Overwhelmed by grief and disbelief, Duari Guru's distraught family immediately reached out to emergency services, dialling the emergency number, 108, in the hope of securing an ambulance to transport his lifeless body to the district hospital. As minutes turned into agonizing hours, their anxiety and despair deepened, compounded by the complete absence of a response from the healthcare system. Two and a half hours elapsed in anguished anticipation, but the lifesaving ambulance didn’t come.

The helpless relatives of the decided to carry the body all by their own. The lifeless body was placed on the pillion seat of a humble two-wheeler, their only means of transport in this remote village.

In a heart-rending scene, captured on camera by sympathetic onlookers, one relative took the position of the rider while another clutched the inanimate body of Duari Guru, cradling him in his arms as if to shield him from the journey ahead. This heart-breaking image captured on camera embodies the pathetic system of medical facilities in the remotest part of the country.

Outraged relatives of the deceased said, "Duari Guru passed away after he was struck by lightning at around 4 pm on Tuesday. We called 108 for an ambulance to take the body to the district hospital. We waited till 6:30 pm, but no ambulance arrived. In helplessness, we had to carry the body on a bike."

As the video of this touching, yet gut-wrenching, journey circulates on social media, it serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for improved emergency medical services in rural areas like Balasingha. The lack of timely assistance not only subjected the grieving family to unimaginable suffering but also underscores the urgent requirement for better infrastructure and accessibility to medical care in remote regions across the nation.

