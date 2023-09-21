ODISHA NAVEEN PATNAIK EXPELS TWO MLAS FROM BJD FOR ANTI PEOPLE ACTIVITIES

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday expelled two party leaders- Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida-from the party for their alleged “anti-people activities”. BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the expulsion of the two legislators from the party.

"Two MLAs have been expelled from the Biju Janata Dal. First is Sudhanshu Parida, MLA Remuna, and the second is Soumya Ranjan Patnaik," the CM said. Divulging further details into the matter, the BJD released an official statement in this regard. "Sri Sudhansu Sekhar Panda, when he was Managing Partner of M/s Nigamananda Associates, Balasore, in connivance with others misappropriated government subsidy, meant for farmers, of more than Rs 3 crores during the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

Also read: BJD announces candidates for 4 RS seats from Odisha

This matter is being inquired into by the State Vigilance on the orders of the Honorable Lokayukta," the statement read. Likewise, about the MLA Khandapada, the BJD said, "On an FIR by an ex-employee of Sambad Newspaper a case under sections 506/467/468/471/420/120-B IPC has been registered against him and others by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Odisha.