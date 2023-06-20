Puri (Odisha): The Jagannath Rath Yatra, which starts in Puri in Odisha today (June 20) holds immense significance in the Hindu religion. Lord Jagannath, who is the Lord of the Universe, a form of Lord Krishna, along with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are worshipped in the festival, which starts from Snana Purnima.

The festival began in the 12th century and the temple in Puri is one of the oldest in India. The chief attraction of the festival is the three chariots. The idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are placed on the three chariots. Devotees gathered from different parts of the globe pull the chariots using big ropes. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is known as 'Nandighosha', the chariot of Lord Balabhadra is named 'Taladhwaja', while, the chariot of Subhadra is called 'Darpadalan'. Lord Jagannath's chariot has 16 wheels, and Lord Balabhadra's chariot has 14 wheels. The chariot of Goddess Subhadra has 12 wheels.

Watch: Jagannath Rath Yatra: Large number of devotees gather at Odisha's Puri

Sacred Hindu texts like Padma Purana, Brahma Purana, and Skanda Purana have mentioned the Jagannath Rath Yatra. It is widely believed that Lord Jagannath along with Subhadra and Balabhadra visited the Gundicha temple. And so devotees every year celebrate the day when Lord Jagannath undertook that journey. It is also believed that Lord Jagannath blesses the devotees with prosperity, who pull the chariots.

The Yatra, one of the largest religious congregations in the world, takes place over 11 days. Before the Yatra commences, the temple is decorated with flowers. The three Lords visit the Gundicha temple, where they reside for eight days, before returning to their adobe. During the Yatra, different types of foods are offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Also read: Pakistani Hindu devotees reach Puri in Odisha, offer prayers to Lord Jagannath