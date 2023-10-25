ODISHA HEAD ON COLLISON BETWEEN TWO BIKES 4 KILLED 3 INJURED IN NUAPADA

Nuapada: Four people were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries in a tragic incident in Nuapda district. The accident occurred after two motorbikes collided head-on near Rajpur village under Boden police limits in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday night.

Two of the deceased are from Kamalamaal village, one from Bhimapadar village, and the fourth from Bhainushadarah village of the district.

As per reports, on Tuesday the accident occurred when the victims were returning from a cultural programme organised by a Durga Puja committee. Four people riding on one bike were coming from Sinapali, while three riding another bike were coming from Boden towards Sinapali when the accident occurred.