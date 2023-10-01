ODISHA GOVT OFFICIAL WIFE SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS IN JAIL IN CORRUPTION CASE

Berhampur/ Bhubaneswar: A government official and his wife were sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Odisha in a 14-year-old corruption case. The special vigilance court sentenced N Prakash Patra and his wife N Santoshini Patra to two years in jail after convicting them in the corruption case.

It was alleged that the couple amassed assets worth Rs 12.19 lakh when Prakash was posted as a junior clerk at the Patrapur community health center in Ganjam district about 14 years ago. He is at present posted at the Patrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Special vigilance judge Arun Kumar Sahoo also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the two. Delivering the verdict on Saturday, the judge said that they will undergo imprisonment for another three months if they fail to pay the fine amount, according to public prosecutor Surendra Panda.

The court convicted the couple after examining 25 witnesses, and analysing his properties found in raids at his houses, office quarter and chamber, he said. The official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, following which the raids were conducted, said Panda. The wife was arrested as she allegedly abetted the offence committed by her husband, he said.

A vigilance court in Bhubaneswar sentenced Ludasini Nayak, an ex-welfare extension officer of Nuagaon block in Nayagarh district, to four years in jail in a different corruption case. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on her and in case she fails to pay it, she will undergo imprisonment for another two months. The court also sentenced Nayak to three years in jail in a separate corruption case, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.