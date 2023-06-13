ODISHA GOVT HIKES DA OF GOVT EMPLOYEES PENSIONERS BY 4PC

Bhubaneswar The Odisha government has announced a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance DA and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners A release issued by the CMO said the enhanced DA will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 23 this year and the employees will receive the amount with their June salaryWith the fresh hike the DA of government employees has increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent The government also hiked Dearness Relief by 4 per cent of the pensioners They will also get the hiked Relief in their current month pension All regular employees and pensioners whose number would be 75 lakh in the state would be benefited from this moveMeanwhile Odisha government launched a welfare scheme for vehicle drivers and workers under which their next of kin will get an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental deathChief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave his approval to the formation of a welfare board for implementation of the scheme state Transport Minister Tukuni Sahoo told reporters here while announcing the scheme Nearly 5 lakh motor vehicle drivers and workers will be benefitted by the welfare schemeAn amount of Rs 80000 will be paid in case of serious injuries Sahoo said The state government will initially provide financial assistance to the welfare board for implementing the programme Later the board will arrange resources from registration fee and contributions from motor vehicle owners the minister addedUnder the scheme the next of kin of drivers and workers will get Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death Any motor vehicle driver or worker is also eligible to get financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh in case of permanent disability The government has also announced that the motor vehicle drivers and workers will be included under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana BSKY and Madhu Babu Pension scheme of the government if they fulfil the necessary criteria