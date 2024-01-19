ODISHA FIVE DEAD IN HEAD ON COLLISION BETWEEN TWO MOTORCYCLES

Ganjam: In a major catastrophe, five people lost their lives and one sustained critical injury after two motorcycles collided head on in Ganjam. The road accident took place near the Baradi village under Soroda police station in Ganjam district on late Thursday night.

As per reports, Two motorcycles were carrying three passengers each. One of the motorcycles was on its way to Sorada from Asurbandha while the other was coming back to Sorada when they rammed into each other.

Reportedly four of six people died on spot while two others remain critical in the mishap. They were rushed to the Brahmapur medical for treatment. But one of the two people died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

It is learnt that two of the deceased were employees of the Electricity Department. Receiving information by local people, Police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Rajani Gouda, Mahendra Nayak, Srikanta Gouda and Manoj Dakua. Rajani and Mahendra were Electricity Dept employees. The identities of another deceased are yet to be ascertained. Investigation into the case is underway.