Bhubaneswar A minor fire broke out in the under gear of an airconditioned coach of DurgPuri Express on Thursday night in Odisha s Nuapada district after the train reached Khariar Road station causing flutter among passengers The East Coast Railway officials said no casualties were reported from the incident In an official statement the Railways said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday evening The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes The fire was confined to brake pads There was no damage the railway saidThe train arrived at the station at around 1010 pm and the passengers noticed the fire and alerted the railway officials Using the fire extinguishers from the station the fire was put out The railway engineering department fixed the breaks before the train resumed its further journey in the night Railways said the issue was rectified in under an hour and the train departed from the station at 11 pm However the incident caused panic among passengers and most of them from that coach rushed out of the train as precautionary measure Visuals of fire raging in the brake pads have been doing rounds in the social mediaThe fire comes days after the country s one of the deadliest train mishaps since Independence The Odisha Balasore triple train wreck involving the BengaluruHowrah Superfast Express the ShalimarChennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train while passing through Bahanaga Bazar railway station claimed 288 lives and left more than 1100 people injured