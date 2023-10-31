ODISHA BJP TO LAUNCH FIVE DAY STIR FROM NOV 14 AGAINST CORRUPTION

Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJP on Tuesday announced that it will launch a five-day statewide agitation from November 14 against "corruption" in the ruling BJD government. BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal said the party will gherao all the 314 block offices in the state as part of the stir.

"Nothing can be done in the state without corruption. Poor people seeking house units are asked to pay commission. Percentage commission is so prevalent right from Bhubaneswar to the block and panchayat levels that people are getting suffocated. Their hard-earned money is being misappropriated," Samal told reporters.

Claiming that the BJP has been raising people's issues since long, Samal alleged that issues of corruption in the construction of toilets and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have come to the fore. "People are very angry over corruption. We will gherao all block offices from November 14-18. We have people's support," Samal said.