Kendrapara: One person was killed while another fellow bike rider sustained serious injuries after a car hit the bike they were riding and dragged them up to 400 meters in an accident that took place near Rathdand Primary School at Baldevjiu in Kendrapada district of Odisha on Monday night.

According to sources, Jagannath Biswal and Niranjan Jena of Birsbat village, who went to Baldevjiu temple, were returning home when they were hit by a speeding car. The accused car driver was identified as Jitu Das of Sunailo village which falls under Kendrapada town police station limits. After being hit by the bike, both Jagannath and Niranjan fell down. Instead of rescuing them, the car driver dragged the bike up to 400 meters and tried to escape, locals said. Seeing this, the local people chased the car driver to catch him. Meanwhile, the car driver had to stop the vehicle due to the fact that a truck was unloading sand near the excise superintendent office. Then angry mob dragged Jeetu out of the car and beat him up.

Also read: Another tragedy in Bengaluru's underpass: Bike rider killed after losing control over vehicle

After receiving information regarding the incident, police rescued Jitu from the clutches of the mob and arrested him. Thereafter, he was sent to Baldevjiu temple police station. Deceased Jagannath Biswal was an employee of Pattamundi Block Agriculture Department while Niranjan works as a mason. While Jagannath died on the spot but Niranjan died on the way to hospital in Cuttack.