Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, three truck drivers were charred to death and three others were injured after three trucks caught fire following a collision on NH-49 in Jharsguda district of Odisha late Wednesday night, officials said. The accident took place near sadar police station along the NH-49 at around 12:30 am.

An official said that two trucks were trying to overtake each other on the national highway last night. In the bid of overtaking, the two drivers lost control on the vehicles, which collided with each other in the process. What made things worse is that a third speeding truck traveling along the direction of the two trucks rammed the two trucks causing a strong collision that triggered fire in the three trucks, an official said.

He said that the drivers of the three trucks were trapped inside the vehicles due to the flames and all three were ultimately charred to death in the incident. Three other persons were injured in the incident, said the official. The injured were rescued and admitted to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known. While it is not yet clear under what circumstances the tragic accident took place, it is assumed that it happened due to the rash driving of the drivers without caring for the safety measures. Soon after the incident, the local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the mishap.

Three Fire Brigades were also rushed in to douse the flames. An official said that the fire was so intense that it took about 1 to 2 hours to control the fire. The accident caused a massive traffic gridlock along the national highway 49 with hundreds of vehicles stuck after the burning trucks blocked the road. It was only after the fire was extinguished and the trucks removed from the road, the traffic was resumed.