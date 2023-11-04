Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested Odia film-maker Tutu Nayak for allegedly assaulting and slapping a lady journalist Debasmita Rout from ETV Bharat in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Friday. Speaking to the media, ACP Manas Garnaik informed about the arrest in the afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Kharvel Nagar police brought Nayak to the police station as he failed to appear voluntarily after being summoned.

Meanwhile, taking suo-moto cognisance of the incident, the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) sought a detailed report from the police by November 20. Chairperson of the commission Minati Behera said, "We have taken the case seriously. Attacking a journalist is a serious matter and is condemnable. We have written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to look into the matter and submit a report within 15 days after a thorough investigation.”

The Odisha Women in Media forum met DCP Prateek Singh, demanding an impartial probe into the matter. The women journalists have urged the DCP to take measures to ensure the safety of women in the workplace and outside. The DCP assured the women scribes that an investigation into the matter was underway based on the CCTV footage of the place where the journalist was attacked.