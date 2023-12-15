Sambalpur: In a novel attempt to rescue people trapped in borewells, an Odia engineer has developed a victim detection camera that can record audio and video up to a depth of 50 feet at just Rs 10,000. Young Ashish Mahana's device rescued a newborn from a borewell in Laripalli village last Tuesday.

The victim detection camera was shifted from Bhubaneswar to rescue the newborn, which had fallen into the borewell in Laripalli. Mahana named the device 'Victim Detection Camera' because of its humanitarian target of rescuing people stuck in borewells.

Features: The camera uses a small monitor, a five-megapixel camera, a 12-volt rechargeable battery, a microphone, Bluetooth, a cable, and a charger. Mahana said he had completed the design on December 11, primarily for industrial news. However, after the incident of the newborn baby girl falling into the borewell of Laripally came to light, he realised that the device be used for life-saving purposes as well.

Help from the administration: Mahana has sought financial help from the district administration to especially use this camera in borewell rescue operations. With monetary aid, the camera could be turned into a powerful device. Currently, it will be provided free of cost for any rescue work, he clarified.

Mahana is a true example of an engineer with impeccable enthusiasm for inventing devices that will change human lives. Earlier, he invented devices like a weather helmet robotic nurse. Besides holding a Diploma in Electronics and Computer Hardware, he has also completed his MBA degree.