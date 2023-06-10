Bhubaneswar Odisha No trains will stop at the Bahanaga Bazar station as the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has sealed the station an official said on Saturday The CBI is investigating the horrendous triple train mishap that occurred on June 2 in the Balasore district of Odisha 288 passengers were killed in the fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways which involved the Coromandel Express Over 1100 were injured After the restoration of both the up and down line at least seven trains mostly local were halting at the Bahanaga Bazar station But officials of the South Eastern Railway SER said the decision has been taken that no trains will halt there as the country s premier probe agency has sealed the Bahanaga Bazar station after seizing the log book relay panel and equipment Also read Odisha train tragedy Demolition of Bahanaga High School which turned into temporary morgue begins The relay interlocking panel has been sealed prohibiting access of the staff to the signalling system no passenger or goods train would stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice SER Chief Public Relations Officer Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters on Saturday According to the PRO though around 170 trains pass through the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day only passenger trains train like BhadrakBalasore MEMU Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger Kharagpur Khurda road fast passenger used to stop at the station for a minute The officer also said that out of the 1208 injured persons the Railways has already provided exgratia to 709 passengersOn the recommendation of the Railways Ministry the CBI has begun a probe into the deadly train mishap Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the accident spot had said that the guilty would be punished Also read Odisha train tragedy survivor recounts horror story says won t travel in train again