NEW DELHI BOUND INDIGO FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT BHUBANESWAR AIRPORT AFTER SNAG

Bhubaneswar: An Indigo flight(6E 2065), which flew from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport after it developed a snag here on Monday. The airport authority declared an emergency at the airport after the flight departed from Bhubaneswar airport. The flight will take off after necessary approval from DGCA. The flight landed safely and no one was injured, said the BPIA director. Soon after taking off from the airport, approximately after about 25 minutes, the snag was noticed, he said.