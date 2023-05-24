Bhubaneswar: Contrary to most opposition parties boycotting the event, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has confirmed it will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House in New Delhi on May 28.

In a statement on Wednesday, BJD's national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the President of India is the head of the state and the Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of the country. "Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded," he said.

"BJD believes that these constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the Parliament. Hence, the BJD will be a part of this momentous occasion," Patra said. Notably, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress and many regional parties, have issued a joint statement saying that they will boycott the inaugural event. They are demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament building, and not the Prime Minister, as announced.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that his party will join other opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building. "President Droupadi Murmu is the head of Parliament, and the Narendra Modi government was ignoring her by not inviting her to the function on May 28," he told reporters in Mumbai.

"All opposition leaders are boycotting the event as the government has not invited the president, an adivasi woman," Raut said. Both the prime minister and the president can remain present for the event, he said The Sena (UBT) leader also reiterated his stand that there was no need for a new Parliament building in the first place, as the existing one could have lasted for another 100 years.

