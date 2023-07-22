Bhubaneswar: In a major milestone for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Biju Janta Dal chief on Saturday became the second longest serving CM of a state leaving behind former West Bengal CM Jyoti Basu in the race. Patnaik, who is serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time in a row, has ruled the state for 23 years 4 months and 17 days now.

Jyoti Basu left behind by Patnaik has served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 23 years and 138 days. Notably, former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has been the longest serving Chief Minister of any Indian state by remaining at the post from Dec. 12, 1994 till May 27, 2019.

Political journey of Naveen Patnaik: Naveen entered politics in the year 1997 after the death of his father Biju Patnaik. He came into the political field as the successor of Biju Patnaik by forming the Biju Janata Dal after his father's name. He is also the first president of the Biju Janata Dal since 1997. He was also the union minister of steel and mines from 1998 to 2000 and a member of the Lok Sabha from Aska constituency from 1997 to 2000.

In 2000, Patnaik formed the government in alliance with the BJP in Odisha. Ever since, Patnaik has remained as the state chief minister from March 5, 2000 till date for five times in a row. If Naveen's leadership of BJD wins the 2024 election and forms the government, then he will become the longest serving chief minister.

Naveen Patnaik biography: Naveen was born on 16 Oct 1946 in Cuttack to Biju Patnaik, the former chief minister of Odisha and Gyana Devi. He was educated at the Welham Boy's school in Dehradun. and later the Doon School. After school he went to the Kirori Mal College of Delhi University. Naveen is a born writer and had for the most part of his youth been away from both politics and Odisha.

After his father Biju Patnaik's demise, he entered politics in 1997 and a year later founded the Biju Janta Dal. His mild mannerism, stand against corruption and pro-poor policies have resulted in the development of a huge support base in Odisha, which has voted him to power in the last five consecutive terms.

Like his father, he has managed to control the bureaucracy and transformed it into a machine for the development of the state. He is also one of the founding members of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). His elder sister Gita Mehta is an established writer.