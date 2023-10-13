MUSLIM FAMILIES MAKE MEDHAS AT DURGA PUJA MANDAPS IN CUTTACK

Cuttack: With a week left for the Durga Puja festivities to begin, Cuttack is busy making the last minute preparations to welcome Goddess Durga and her entourage. The entire city is getting decked up with artisans completing the decorations at the mandaps. Though Durga Puja is celebrated across the state, Cuttack is known for the stunning 'medhas' or filigree decorations of gold, silver and zari.

In most of the cases the 'medha', which is the centre of attraction at the mandap, is made by artisans from Muslim families. Cuttack is thus considered to be a city of brotherhood where the festival is celebrated by the Hindus and Muslims together. Devotees across Odisha rush to the city to soak in the festive spirit of Durga Puja.

Apart from the traditional, 'gold medhas' and 'chandi medhas', there are 'zari medhas', which are made by Cuttak's Zaheer Khan family. The family, who is involved in this business for the last three generations, is known for their skills at making 'zari medhas'. In view of the huge workload, many women and children pitch in to help the artistans so as to enable them to earn some extra income during the four months of the festive season.

Zaheer himself has been making 'zari medha' for the last 20 years and has an excellent craftsmanship of the Boolean works. This year, Zaheer has got 10 to 20 orders for 'zari medha' decorations.

Zaheer's family is among the several Muslim families who make a major contribution during Duga Puja. Through their skills they set a unique example of brotherhood in Cuttack. "We feel very good to participate in the festival with Hindus and seeing our work at the mandaps gives a lot of satisfaction. We try to do our best. Apart from Cuttack, we get orders from Kolkata and Behrampur," Zaheer Khan said.

Preparations for the 'medhas' start around four months before the Durga Puja. Artisans use bamboo, paper, velvet and candles while making 'medhas'. For 'zari medhas', kalika, gadi, kalan, chhaj, box, belpaya, crown, necklace and patti are used.

"Around 20-25 days are required for making one 'medha'. Here, we are given a lot of respect for our work. We too visit puja mandaps during the festival. There is no discrimination on the basis of religion," Shaheed Khan, an artisan said.