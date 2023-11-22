Mob violence claims lives of alleged mobile phone snatchers in Odisha's Bargarh District

Bargarh (Odisha): In a tragic turn of events on Tuesday, two young men, Vijay Bagh of Pandripater and Biku Jal of Sambalpur, lost their lives in Odisha's Bargarh district after allegedly being thrashed by an enraged mob for attempting to snatch mobile phones.

The gruesome incident unfolded on Sahutikra Road, Veden Road, Bargarh District. A third individual also fell victim to the mob's aggression, with his condition reported as critical, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred around 4 pm when four assailants attempted to rob a passer-by of his mobile phones and money on Sahutikra sub Road. Swift action by local residents thwarted the robbery, capturing three of the assailants, while the fourth managed to escape. Villagers promptly informed the police, who arrived at the scene, rescued the alleged robbers in critical condition, and transported them to Bargarh Old Hospital.

Tragically, one of the alleged looters succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while the other two were in critical condition. Subsequently, the two injured individuals were transferred to Burla Medical, where one of them also succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Local law enforcement revealed that they had been receiving numerous complaints about incidents of theft along the Bargarh-Veden road, but no concrete actions had been taken to address the escalating issue.