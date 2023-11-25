Malkangiri (Odisha): A devastating incident struck Hantalaguda Ghat in Malkangiri, claiming the lives of five labourers and leaving seven others critically injured when a tipper overturned on Saturday. The heart-wrenching accident unfolded at the treacherous Hantalaguda ghat in the Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was taking 12 labourers to Jodamba from Chitrakonda.

The unfortunate mishap unfolded as the truck lost control, causing it to overturn, and trapping the labourers underneath. On learning about the accident, locals and a BSF jawan from the Hantalaguda area launched a rescue operation. They worked tirelessly to retrieve the victims, who were buried beneath cement bags, but tragically, five labourers had already lost their lives by the time they reached the spot.

Efforts continued as the injured were shifted to the nearby government hospital at Jodamba for urgent medical attention. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, leaving their family members in shock.