MIRACULOUS ESCAPE FOR ENGINE DRIVERS GUARDS OF TWO TRAINS IN ODISHA ACCIDENT

Kolkata: It was a miraculous escape for the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express as they survived the ghastly train mishap. The injured engine drivers and guards of two trains are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, a railway official said on Saturday. The engine driver and the guard of the goods trains, however, escaped unhurt, the official added. Coromandel Express's loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express's guard were on the injured list.

"The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals," the senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.

The goods train was stationed in a loop line beside the tracks through which the Coromandel Express was passing when it got derailed and some of its coaches fell on it.

Friday night's accident killed at least 288 passengers and injured more than 800, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe into the accident. (With agency inputs)