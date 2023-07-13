Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case of blackmailing, a youth from Nayapalli area of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday stabbed self 25 times after being allegedly blackmailed by a woman over WhatsApp, police said. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

According to local inputs, the youth hailing from Dhenkanal locality of Nayapalli where he runs a shop was befriended by the unidentified woman on Facebook a few daya ago and both started chatting with each other. Sources said that the two also talked on a video call where the woman asked the man to take off his clothes.

After the man took off the clothes, the woman abruptly hung up, sources said. The woman later called the victim and sent him the screen recording of the WhatsApp video call recording and demanded money from him, sources said. It is learnt that the man lodged a complaint with the concerned cyber police station after the blackmailing incident.

In his complaint, the youth said that the woman threatened to make the WhatsApp call recording viral if he did not send her the money. Sources said that due to the fear of public shaming and alleged inaction by the Cyber Police, the youth on Wednesday stabbed himself with a scissor 25 times in a bid to end his life.

He was taken to a private hospital where he has been put on a ventilator. There was no word from the local police over the incident. Further details into the incident are awaited.