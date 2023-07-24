Cuttack (Odisha): A newlywed man Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman Khan) and decides to unite them. Ignoring societal ridicule, he takes his wife to Italy in search of her love in the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Directed by renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film became a blockbuster.

The same scene was repeated in Odisha's Cuttack, but in a different way. The woman was married, but she elopes with her lover. Whereas in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', the wife decides to stay with her husband in the end. But, the real-life incident shocked many as very rarely do these kinds of incidents take place.

According to the police, Madhava Pradhan of Kirasi village under Subhalai Thana of Sonepur district in Odisha entered into wedlock with Jilli from the Angul area three years ago. Recently, Jilli has been in close contact with Parameshwara Pradhan, a distant relative. She left home with him on Thursday. Madhav Pradhan lodged a complaint at the police station stating that his wife had gone missing.

Based on a complaint, the police launched a hunt and brought them to the police station. When the police station officer questioned Jilli, she said that she would stay with Parameshwar Pradhan and would marry him. In turn, the police station officer explained Jilli's opinion to Madhava Pradhan. With Madhav's consent, Jilli tied the nuptial knot with her beau Parameshwara Pradhan in the police station on Saturday night in the presence of her husband.