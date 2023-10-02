Kandhamal (Odisha): In a barbaric incident, a man killed his 95-year-old mother and set her body on fire in their house at Khajurisahi near Badimunda village in the Kandhamal district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Manjula Nayak. According to the police, the accused, Samir Nayak (45), came home on late Saturday night.

In the wee hours of Sunday, his neighbors saw fire in his house and rushed there. According to neigubours, he had a heated argument with his mother over a petty issue on Saturday night while both were alone at their house. It was suspected that Samir might have strangulated his mother to death in a fit of rage. Later, to eliminate the evidence, he set the body on fire inside the house.

