MAN INJURED IN ODISHA TRIPLE TRAIN ACCIDENT DIES IN SCB DEATH TOLL RISES TO 291

Cuttack: The death toll in the Odisha triple train accident rose to 291 on Saturday after another injured died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Sohim Mansur, aged 32, was a resident of Bihar. Sohim was admitted at the intensive care unit of SCB on the day of accident with multiple injuries. Since then he has been under observation in the ICU. His condition deteriorated recently and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment today, officials said.

Police said that Sohim's body has been sent for post-mortem. After which, it will be handed over to his relatives, police added.

With Sohim's death, the number of accident victims from SCB stands at three. On Friday, Prakash Ram from Bihar had died in SCB. He was brought to the hospital with severe injuries on his head and legs along with internal injuries. His condition had deteriorated in the last few days, sources said.

Three days ago, another patient from Bihar, Vijay Paswan, who had sustained severe spinal cord injuries during the accident, died in the hospital. Vijay was in the ICU since the accident.

Around 70 passengers injured in the triple train accident was admitted to SCB. Currently, 12 of the passengers are in the ICU as they were brought to the hospital in seriously injured condition. Three accident victims who were admitted in the ICU have succumbed to their injuries till now.

According to officials, nearly 1200 passengers were injured in the accident of whom, 550 were admitted in West Bengal hospitals and another 350 were getting treated in Odisha.