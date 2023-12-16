KASHMIRI MAN POSING AS PMO OFFICIAL ARMY DOCTOR ARRESTED IN ODISHA

Jajpur: The Special Task Force (STF) of the CID, Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a Kashmiri man posing as an official of the Prime Minister's Office, a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an Army Doctor and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials, sources said. Police suspect the accused having links with some suspicious anti-national elementa.

STF IG Jai Narayan Pankaj said that the accused identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari aka Dr Ishaan Bukhari (37) was arrested by a special team of STF following a raid at Neulpur area in Jajpur district. Senior STF officials said that the accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery there and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him.

“It was also found that he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals too,” STF said in a press release. STF officials further informed that over 100 documents have been seized during the raid. Sources said that the accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials.

Sources said that the accused, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari has married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites/ Apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating a doctor with international degrees, added sources.

Several forged documents like medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical college Vellore have been seized from the possession of the accused. Some blank signed documents/ affidavits/ Bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank Cheques, Aadhaar cards, visiting cards have also been seized.

According to the STF IG, the accused was in conversation with some Pakistani people and involved in “suspicious activities in the states like Kerala, Punjab and Kashmir”. “He was also in contact with some organizations,” he said. The STF IG said that they are investigating a possible terror link in the case. It can be recalled that in Aug, 2017, the accused whose original name is believed to be Tahir Bukhari was arrested by Kashmir Police while impersonating as a doctor with the Army and a NASA scientist.

Tahir is said to be a resident of Waskura area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and uses the pseudo names of Dr Ishaan Bukhari to cheat people.