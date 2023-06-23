Kalahandi (Odisha): BJP President JP Nadda on Friday lashed out at the Opposition meeting that is underway in Patna, saying the leaders who were put in jail by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting of the Opposition parties is conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form a united alternative to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP President Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal among others are attending the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi had put Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in jail but today they are welcoming Rahul Gandhi. I wonder as to what has happened in politics," Nadda said addressing a rally at Kalahandi in Odisha. The BJP chief also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray saying that he himself has shut his shop bu joining hands with the Congress.

"Uddhav Thackeray has reached Patna today. His father 'Hindu Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that he will not allow Shiv Sena to become Congress. If I have to join hands with Congress, I will close my shop. Today, Balasaheb Thackeray must be thinking that his own son has closed the shop of Shiv Sena," added Nadda.

