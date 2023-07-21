ITI BERHAMPUR STUDENTS MAKE VINTAGE BIKE MODELS FROM SCRAP

Berhampur (Odisha): To celebrate World Youth Skills Day, students of the Industrial Training Institute(ITI), Berhampur, mounted a unique exhibition showcasing vintage bike models made from scrap on July 21. "Brahmpur ITI students made beautiful motorcycles from seat metals, chains, gears, cranks and sprockets. The motorcycles were made and then displayed in the exhibition for the general public", said Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Chairman of Government ITI Brahmpur.

The scrap material used for the construction of bikes was collected from different places, including garages, starting from bolts and spare chains of various motorcycles that have been lying unused for years on street corners and scrap shops.

Brahmapur Government ITI, which has already created a special identity in the country, has been praised widely for increasing the knowledge and training of students, who were able to make such model motorcycles by using scarp and setting an example for other educational institutes. Students of ITI Berhampur held a one-of-its-kind exhibition featuring bike models made from scrap on account of World Youth Skills Day, which is observed on July 15 every year.

It was announced by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 with the aim of providing young people with the skills they need to succeed in work and business. The exhibition will continue up to July 23. It is open to the general public from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days. The theme of the exhibition is 'Waste-2-Wealth'.